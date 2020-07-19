Grantchester season 6 premiere date hopes for ITV, PBS







Following tonight’s season 5 finale, it makes a good bit of sense that you’d be excited to check out a Grantchester season 6. How could you not be? This is one of the most intense, compelling dramas out there, and we’re sure that there are more twists and turns coming … let alone some fantastic case-of-the-week plots.

For the time being, the thing that we’re perhaps the most excited about is simply knowing in the first place that there are going to be more episodes ahead. This past week, the news was first 100% confirmed that there will be another season on both ITV and PBS. The show is one of those rare ones that is very much successful in both countries, and a lot of that is due to the subject matter. There are a lot of people out there who love a good mystery, and this show does a great job of mixing that and then also discussions all about faith and religion. It takes on important subjects in a way that is very much different from almost any other show that is out there.

So you know that the show is coming back for more … and now, we’re just left to wonder the next important question. Think in terms of when it will be coming back for more new episodes. That’s something that isn’t 100% clear for the time being, and may not be for a little while. The current global health crisis has led to there being a lot of delays and shutdowns across most of the industry, and it’s also meant that many productions have not transpired at their projected time. The good news is that many UK shows like Grantchester are not particularly beholden to coming on the air at any particular spot. They can come back whenever they are ready.

Our hope is that we’ll see new episodes both in the US and the UK at some point in 2021 — just be prepared to wait for a while, since there’s no clear indication it is coming in the immediate future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Grantchester

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grantchester season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







