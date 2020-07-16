





Entering The Challenge 35 finale, we were told time and time again that this was going to be one of the most intense battles we’ve seen so far. Not everyone could climb the metaphorical pyramid — that much was clear.

The final this year was grueling … incredibly so. There were some people who were forced to tap out due to energy, and there were others forced to endure some terrible outdoor conditions. We’ll admit that the moment we saw some of these people stuck outside in the cold, we figured that it would probably be curtains for them. Never under-estimate the value of a good night’s sleep.

Despite the intensity of the finale, did anyone else feel like the end of it was a little bit abrupt? While visually it was super-cool to see Kaycee, Fessy, Cory, and Kyle out there struggling in the snow, it felt like the show could’ve milked even more out of this. It was also a little bit predictable once we saw Jenny and Johnny Bananas in the lead. The funniest thing is that Jenny didn’t even seem to realize that she’d won when she made it to the very end.

For Bananas, we know that this victory means a lot — it further cements his legacy, not think that we really think that he needed to. By and large, he is considered to be the biggest star out there from this franchise … and that continues now. He can walk away from this feeling as confident as ever.

So what does The Challenge need to do a little bit better moving forward? We think that there does need to be a little bit of buildup in the finale. Also, as cool as the snow was, it was actually rather hard to see a lot of the contestants celebrate when they were SO bundled up.

We’re going to miss The Challenge, especially when you think about the reality TV wasteland that is out there. It’s not exactly like there are a lot of other shows coming down the pipeline.

