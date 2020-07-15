The Challenge season 36 premiere date hopes over on MTV







Following tonight’s big finale, what can you expect when it comes to The Challenge season 36? When could it premiere? Within this article, we have a little bit more news all about that very subject!

Let’s kick things off here by sharing a little bit of good news: You don’t have to worry about there being another season! This is one of the most-popular shows on the network and with that in mind, you really don’t have to worry about whether or not there is going to be another season. MTV announced the renewal recently, but even if they didn’t, we’d still be confident.

So what are we expecting right now from the new season? Thematically, we don’t think that it’s going to be altogether different from what we’ve had this time around. The show has found new life for itself in looking beyond just MTV shows for cast members, and because of the new ViacomCBS deal, we think that there will be more bleeding over with this show, Survivor, and Big Brother. We aren’t necessarily sure that people from The Challenge will come over to those shows, but the other way around feels feasible. We just hope that the crossover cast members that they find are good ones, similar to some of the noteworthy people that they got on the show this time around.

As for when The Challenge season 36 is going to premiere, a 2020 date is out of the question. With everything going on in the world, the last thing we’re expecting is production rushing things along. We’re currently hoping at a date at some point in 2021, and we’re excited to get more information on that in due time.

Patience is a virtue. If there is one thing that we’ve come to know over time in this crisis, that is it.

