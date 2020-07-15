Tyra Banks talks new Dancing with the Stars hosting gig, show changes







Late last night, the news was first confirmed that Tyra Banks will be the host and an executive producer for Dancing with the Stars 29. It’s an enormous change for the show, and one that is going to lead to a big transition.

Earlier this week, the shocking news was first unveiled that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were departing the show, a move that seemed to be the result of an ABC / production decision rather than something that either one of them necessarily wanted. With Banks now on board, it’s fair to think that there will be some other changes, as well. Thanks something that Tyra seemingly confirmed in a new interview with Good Morning America today — while there are some parts of the show that will be the same, there are a lot of new ideas being discussed behind the scenes.

For some more thoughts on Tom Bergeron’s DWTS exit, be sure to watch our take below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more and stick around for more updates.

Can change be good for a series? Sure. We love Tom, but clearly the powers-that-be decided that they’d already gotten everything out of Dancing with the Stars in its current form. A new iteration of the show could bring in a new viewership, but the challenge you run into here is potentially alienating the audience that you already have. This is a difficult line to tow and that is something that executives need to consider. We do think the new version of the show is worth a chance, but it remains to be seen when it will actually premiere. given the current state of the global health crisis, it’s hard to feel altogether positive that production is coming in the near future.

There is one thing that GMA messed up in a pretty dramatic fashion this morning — Banks is not the first black female host on the show, though she is the first solo host. Lisa Canning was a part of the series alongside Tom Bergeron back in season 1.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tyra signing on board

What do you think about Tyra Banks joining Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share now in the comments, and then also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

“It’s nice to be first so you can open that door and let so many people in after you.”@tyrabanks says she’s excited to be the new host of @dancingABC! Banks will be the show's first solo host and the show's first African-American female host. https://t.co/ZGK6MpSV6Z pic.twitter.com/O7fz8BeAAs — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 15, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







