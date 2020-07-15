Dancing with the Stars season 29 names Tyra Banks new host, EP







One day after removing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as co-hosts, Dancing with the Stars has named a new host. Rather shockingly, they’ve done it late at night when most people wouldn’t even be around to see the announcement.

In a statement tonight, former America’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks was confirmed to host the new version of the show, where she is also set to be executive producer. It seems like the series is moving over to a one-host format as a part of what’s going to be a big-time creative shakeup. Here is what Banks had to say about the gig:

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

No doubt that Tyra is a big name, but is she the right name for this show? That’s what we have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach. She is of course iconic for her role on Top Model for so many years, but her America’s Got Talent gig didn’t really allow for many chances to showcase her personality. We know that there are so many people who loved Tom and Erin as co-hosts, so having a very different host in charge is going to be a tough transition. It’s not going to be altogether easy at first.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

