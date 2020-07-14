Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8 sneak peek: Trouble on the Zephyr







Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is going to be coming onto ABC tomorrow night, and this episode presents a real conundrum. What are you going to do in order to stop some major jumps in time? How are you going to stop the Zephyr from going out of control?

In the new sneak peek below via Looper, you can see some of what Simmons and some other members of the team are dealing with. They are all contending with issues and elements that are so far beyond most measures of control. What happens if the ship continues to skip between time periods at faster and faster intervals? What could happen to them? It’s a great unknown … and there are already so many other great unknowns that these people have to deal with already. When you think about things that way, there are really only so many obstacles that some of these characters are going to be able to take on.

So what is everyone going to be able to do to slow things down? There’s no clear solution as of yet, but there is a real hope that over time, and with the right resources, they can find a way to get through this.

Beyond that issues going on with time-jumping, be prepared for this particular episode to be a real showcase for Yo-Yo and May. Just like this past episode provided us with a great showcase for Mack and Deke, this one will also provide us something fun.

We’re past the halfway point of the season now, so let’s hope that no matter the content of the specific episode, we build towards some really exciting stuff and big surprises at the end. Also, we’re going to continue to hold out hope that Fitz shows up at some point…

What do you want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8?

