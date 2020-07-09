Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Can Yo-Yo save the day?







The more that we’re hearing about Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8, the more excited we are for a few different reasons.

For starters, it’s nice to continue to see so many cast members this season get a spotlight! Last night, we had what was by far the biggest storyline for Mack and Deke this season. It was such an interesting odd-couple story with a great payoff.

Now, we’re moving into what could be Yo-Yo’s biggest story in quite a long time. She may be the sole person who can save the team. The challenge is that she doesn’t actually have her powers, and it’s going to take quite a bit in order for her to save the day.

For some more details, be sure to check out the Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

“After, Before” – With the Zephyr’s time drive malfunctioning, the team is quite literally hurling toward disaster and Yo-Yo may be their only hope. The only problem? To get her powers back, she’ll need to enlist the help of an old adversary and revisit part of her past long hidden away, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We gotta think that Yo-Yo will be able to figure some of this out … mostly because Agents of SHIELD isn’t a depressing show and we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to end with one of its main characters powerless and unable to help in the way that she hopes. Of course, there is more that we’re hoping for beyond just a victory for her. We’d like to see Coulson in a larger role again beyond just trapped behind a television, and we’re also crossing our fingers for Fitz to eventually emerge again.

