Why is Tom Bergeron leaving Dancing with the Stars? New details







Why is Tom Bergeron leaving Dancing with the Stars after a decade and a half on the job? A lot of information is still vague, but there seems to be a few words that are echoing more so than any other.

To be frank, here’s what a source told Entertainment Weekly about the reason for Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews’ exit: “The show needs a punch in the arm.” Yep. That’s what was said.

Is getting rid of Tom, who has been there from the beginning, and also Erin really the right “punch in the arm,” though? You’re eliminating quite possibly the most-loved part of the whole competition. In the wrong hands, Dancing with the Stars could be a ridiculous disaster that is either too serious or too silly. Tom understood that it was campy fun, even to the point that he was willing to challenge executives over the casting of Sean Spicer and how it would alter the show’s tone during a divisive time. Also, Tom did still recognize that this was an emotional competition where people poured their hearts into every single moment. Without him, the show will not feel the same.

Maybe Dancing with the Stars is trying to save money, or maybe they are of the belief that bringing in a new host / co-host could engage younger viewers. You just don’t want to do it at the expense of the people you already have, and this series has always been about tradition.

