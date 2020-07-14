Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews leaving Dancing with the Stars







Consider this some reality TV news we were not expecting to hear today.

In a new post on Twitter, Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron confirmed that he will not be coming back for the upcoming 29th season of the show. He expressed gratitude to the show and to all of the friendships that he has made along the way … but we’re definitely surprised with the end result of the announcement. The same goes for the departure of fellow co-host Erin Andrews, who was a part of the series for the past several years.

Based on a statement by ABC / studio BBC to The Hollywood Reporter, it feels like this was a decision that was made behind-the-scenes, as opposed to one that Bergeron himself necessarily initiated:

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Will a shake-up of the hosts help to improve the show? It’s hard to think so. Tom was so good at this gig that he won an Emmy for it, so who are you going to find who is better at delivering in a live, weekly format? The real sell viewer-wise for the series is the quality of star, and that’s going to be a hard think to guarantee in times like these.

What do you think about Tom Bergeron leaving Dancing with the Stars?

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

