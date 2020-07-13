NCIS season 18: Brian Dietzen jokes about long hiatus, talks excitement to return







The wait for NCIS season 18 to premiere is a very long one — clearly. The last episode aired back in April, filming was wrapped a good bit before then.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: It’s been a long time since some of these cast members have actually seen each other. They’re all basically in quarantine just like most of us, and they’re eagerly awaiting a chance to get back to doing some of what they love.

At least they’re able to keep some of their sense of their sense of humor along the way, right? In a new post from Brian Dietzen’s Twitter, you can see that as the actor jokingly confuses Wilmer Valderrama for Sean Murray. Dietzen and Valderrama have done some great stuff together on the show before, and we’re sure that both of them are itching to get back to it now. They’ve both tried their best to stay connected with fans during the hiatus — they recognize how important NCIS is to people. It’s a one-week escape from the outside world and a chance for everyone to see some familiar faces.

As of right now, though, there is still no official word as to when season 18 will start filming. We hope that it can start over the next few months, but that’s going to be up to how we can all stop the spread and work to make things a little bit safer. We have to take this day by day and week by week — the last thing we want is to think filming is right around the corner when it’s not.

I remember that guy!! 🤔 McGee, right? 😂 …man it's been too long. Looking forward to getting back to it with you brother!#NCIS https://t.co/g7afgyrT3v — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) July 11, 2020

