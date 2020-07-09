NCIS season 18: How will Bishop’s training play into the story?







As we prepare for the launch of NCIS season 18 in the 2020-21 season, there are a number of different storylines to prepare for. Some of them will be brand-new, whereas some others have been established within the lore of the series already.

When comes to Emily Wickersham and her character of Ellie Bishop, that has a thing or two with her training under Odette. She’s trying to learn some moves perfected by Ziva David, but will she be exceptional at it?

We know that in the early going, we’d like to see this story pay off a little bit. We know that she’s been working with Odette in secret, but there have only been a small handful of opportunities for her to show that off. Will that change? Maybe here and there, but it’s going to be circumstantial. NCIS is not exactly an action show all of the time, and Wickersham is not the only cast member doing chase scenes. The writers may nod to her new training here and there, but it probably won’t be on a per-episode basis. There aren’t chase scenes every week, and not every chase even requires a new-found set of skills.

There is one other issue when it comes to the Bishop arc that almost no one could have seen coming in advance — the global health crisis. Because of this, you can go ahead and assume that we’re not going to be seeing a whole lot of high-octane action over the next little while.

So when it comes to gauging the end result of Bishop’s training, we’re going to need to adopt some sort of wait-and-see approach. We don’t think that the writers are going to be abandoning this story, but you have to be prepared to wait a while to get some payoff. If you watch this show, shouldn’t you be familiar with this already?

What do you want to see when it comes to Bishop’s story on NCIS season 18?

