NCIS season 18: What should lie ahead for David McCallum as Ducky?







Over the past several weeks, we’ve explored potential storylines for a number of different NCIS series regulars — and we’ve got another great one here. David McCallum is a staple of the show — he and Mark Harmon are the only two series regulars who have been there from the beginning!

Yet, Ducky’s role has been reduced as of late as he’s moved out of the morgue into his new place as historians. That means different interactions and new challenges, but also long stretches where he doesn’t really turn up at all. We miss him when he’s not around, but at least there’s a creative way to keep him on the show moving forward.

So what are we hoping to see come up next? Go ahead and check out some of it below…

1. An epic 400th episode story – We know that this installment is going to be about how Ducky and Gibbs met, and while flashbacks seem possible, we really hope that there is something big and emotional for McCallum to do in the present. Maybe there’s a case that makes him reminisce or has troubled him for decades. We’re a big believer in always giving actors the most challenging material, and we’re love to see even more sides of what David can do.

2. A test of NCIS history and beyond – If historian is going to be Ducky’s new title, why not embrace it? We’d be keen to see the show explore even more cold cases this season and allow him a chance to dig into what made them so challenging in the first place.

3. Plenty of scenes still with Palmer – Even though the two are professionally separated now, we do wish they’d have a little bit more time together. Even if Ducky is no longer performing autopsies, wouldn’t it make some sense for Jimmy to come to him for some advice or feedback? We like to think so.

4. Some great comedic moments – McCallum has a fantastic, biting sense of humor. We know that he’s not used for particularly long stretches on various episodes and if that is going to be true once again, why not go ahead and embrace the moments that he has?

5. More of his day-to-day work – We’re sure that there is a lot more going on with Ducky beyond him occasionally helping on cases — and we’d love to see what that is. Right now, he feels sort of shut away from everyone — the more interactivity, the better!

What do you want to see for David McCallum as Ducky on NCIS season 18?

