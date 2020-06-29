NCIS season 18: Will we see more Ducky than in recent years?







When you think back to the very first episode of NCIS proper, there are only two characters present who are still a part of the show today — Gibbs and Ducky. That’s it. McGee came along a little bit later in the first season, as did Jimmy Palmer. This is one of the reasons why much of the 400th episode is going to center on Mark Harmon and David McCallum’s characters — this is a chance to really explore their origins. It’s a story that takes place, in some ways, far before season 1 episode 1.

But will we have a chance to see more of Ducky in season 18 overall than season 17? There’s an interesting case to be made for it, especially as NCIS shifts away from larger, action-oriented scenes in season 18 … provided, of course, that they do. With filming restrictions likely due to the global health crisis, there’s a chance we see the show become more about mysteries and cerebral thinking, and this is where Ducky can come into play. His historical knowledge is always going to be an asset, and he can also pass information along to Jimmy even if he is not the main medical examiner anymore.

We think there are some great ways to include Ducky moving forward as a guide, a mentor, and a fountain of knowledge. With that, he could be more useful in season 18 than past years. NCIS may not be able to use a big roster of guest stars and with that, it could rely more on its regulars.

The only case against seeing more Ducky is simply that the current schedule may be some of want McCallum wants. He’s taken on a smaller load in recent years to spend time with his family, and that may be his preference. We’ll see if that changes moving forward, but we ultimately have to see filming start back first! With all of the concerns in Los Angeles County right now, our fear is that the start of production could be far later than originally expected.

