America’s Got Talent sneak peek: The comedy of John Hastings







Entering Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode, we can’t imagine a tougher environment for John Hastings. Think about it. This is a man tasked with trying to perform comedy in front of the smallest audition audience in show history. There is no crowd gathered in the auditorium due to the health crisis. Heck, Heidi Klum isn’t even there — though given how tough she is on comedy acts, this may not have been that much of a factor for him.

Instead, John has to perform the entirety of his set in front of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel — plus the crew who are in attendance. The latter are actually more of a focus in the sneak peek below via TV Insider, as the show allows you a rare peak behind the curtain. This may be to ensure that there is a little bit more laughter in the audition, and that helps for a lot of people watching at home.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to watch our take on this past episode below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have additional updates soon.

Do we think that John is funny? Definitely, especially when he gets into his bit talking about how he’s not anywhere near as old as he looks. He could tighten up a couple of punchlines (the one about the neck tattoo was a little easy to see coming), but the ideas behind them all work. He’s polished and clearly, he’s been doing this for a while.

In addition to John, there will be both studio and remote auditions during the show as this part of the competition is wrapped up. We know that there’s a somewhat-uncertain future ahead, but the producers are trying their best to prepare for whatever is next.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent and what to expect, including another audition sneak peek

Do you want to see John Hastings move forward on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







