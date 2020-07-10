America’s Got Talent video: Lightwave Theatre Company’s puppet show







America’s Got Talent is airing its final audition episode on Tuesday, and all signs already point to the emotional cup running over.

For some more evidence of this, why not check out the sneak peek below featuring Lightwave Theatre Company? We have seen various acts come on this show before to do shadow-puppet acts, but this is a little bit different. They are using light in order to tell a story, but also some actual puppets at the same time. You can see two of them in this audition — a little girl and her beloved dog, who is there for her through thick and thin. The dog even risks its life in order to save her, though luckily the puppet-hound makes it through to the end of the act. (We already have enough acts like this that bring us to tears; we didn’t need this one to do that, as well.)

Lightwave Threatre Company absolutely feels like one of those acts that is destined to do rather well on this show, with originality being one of its biggest selling points. It is going to bring with it that ability to appeal to viewers of all ages and serve as a nice change-up to some of the singers and dancers. If they can find more stories that appeal to people from all walks of life, they could go far. America loves dogs — we’ve had a dog act in Olate Dogs win the show, just in case you needed more evidence.

Heidi Klum will still be absent from the in-studio auditions on Tuesday, though you could still see her depending on what America’s Got Talent decides to do with some of their virtual auditions. We know that this is something that they are going to be highlighting over the course of the episode, and that is absolutely something to look forward to.

What do you think about this performance from Lightwave Theater Company on America’s Got Talent?

