Greenleaf season 5 episode 4 promo: How worried should Bishop be?







Greenleaf season 5 episode 4 is coming on OWN this Tuesday, and the promo below illustrates perfectly how much drama is ahead! No character is safe from some major challenges that could be coming their way.

Where should we start things off here? How about with Bishop Greenleaf himself? Because of what Jacob has been up to as of late with the will, he finds himself in a rather precarious position now. Regardless of what happened so many years ago, the implication that he is a murderer is startling. He feels threatened, and questions what Jacob is up to. Sure, he may just be trying to get leverage against Kerissa … but it doesn’t matter all that much in Bishop’s eyes.

We’re sure that Bishop has the support of at least some of his family — at the very least Grace. The problem she faces is two-fold, given that she has some other distractions going on within her life. Take, for example, the fact that AJ seems more interested in staying with Noah than her. What’s going on there? Maybe he feels more comfortable with him given that, at this present moment, Noah doesn’t seem to know all of his secrets. Yet, it does feel like there’s something more here. We still don’t know the true identity of the mystery man as seen at the end of the fourth season.

Then, you have the state of the Greenleafs vs. Harmony & Hope. Darius and Grace are working to find a way to overtake Bob, while Charity seems to have her own “unique” approach. She claims that she’s got a plan, but do we really buy into that? The only way we do is if she can find a way to get through to Phil and get him to turn. If that changes, then maybe there’s a way to get the upper hand and save Cavalry before it’s destroyed. It’s a big ask, but in this world, isn’t anything possible?

