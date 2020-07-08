Greenleaf season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of AJ reveal







As we prepare for Greenleaf season 5 episode 4 to arrive on OWN next week, are there specific things we should expect? Just how dramatic a stretch of episodes are coming? We know that there are a lot of twists that could be around almost any corner — we’re going to be reeling still from the one tonight for quite a while.

When it comes to AJ, knowing that he has HIV does add a further degree of context to his story. It explains further a good many of his struggles, and also what he went through while behind bars. It also explains further why he would be suffering within his life. There are still questions about the mystery man Grace met at the end of last season — we don’t think a whole lot else is clear there. It’s also not clear if there is going to be a way to convince AJ to stick around now.

For some more news on Greenleaf in video form, be sure to watch our latest discussion at the bottom of this article!

As for some of the other plotlines, the conflict over the will could continue to loom larger. While Bishop may feel as though he and Lady Mae getting the house was justified and not problematic in the least, there are some complications thanks to what Karissa has. We could be looking her at a back-and-forth situation that plays out for a while. As a matter of fact, you should be prepared for that!

Finally, we’d go ahead and tell you that Charity has an important decision to make … though that should be very clear to a lot of people already. Does she want to take an Associate Pastor offer for what Bishop and Lady Mae are starting? It would represent a clean break, but she also has a chance to continue to take on Judy / Harmony and Hope and secure more of what she really wants there.

