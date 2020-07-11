The Bold Type season 4 finale spoilers: Expect a lot of loose ends







If you were hoping for The Bold Type season 4 finale to give a lot of closure to some big stories, prepare to be disappointed in advance. Thursday night’s episode may give closure to at least a couple of parts of Jane, Kat, and Sutton’s story … but there are going to be loose threads that need to be tied up. That will make the demand for a possible season 5 even greater for not only viewers, but also the show’s own cast and crew.

As many of you probably know already, Thursday night’s episode was not the intended finale. There were plans to do at least a couple more episodes before production was forced to shut down. The feeling of incompletion can drive people for more, though there could be a part of the finale that feels appropriate, given the uncertain era in which all of us currently live.

For a little bit more discussion, be sure to check out what star Katie Stevens (who plays Jane) had to say to Entertainment Tonight:

“It’s hard because we were gonna see more of how [these stories] would play out and unfortunately we had to cut it short because of [the pandemic] … we won’t really see the resolve or whatever the end is gonna be for all of these people like we would’ve if we had those two episodes.

“I think we’re dealing with heavier stuff life-wise for all of these girls and things they’re having to face within themselves and within the outside world … So I think that it’s definitely different for The Bold Type ’cause we normally see some things wrapped up in a bow, which we won’t get, I don’t think, this season.”

With the live ratings for The Bold Type currently down a good bit in comparison to season 3, that does raise some significant questions as to what the future is going to hold. We can’t guarantee a season 5 but we hope if nothing else, the powers-that-be do find a way to establish some closure. We need it after the totality of this journey.

Related News – Be sure to get a promo for Thursday night’s finale

What do you think is going to happen on The Bold Type season 4 finale?

Are you crossing your fingers and hoping for a season 5 renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other insight. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







