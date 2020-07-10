The Bold Type season 4 finale promo: Jane’s story & major consequences







Next week, The Bold Type season 4 finale is going to air on Freeform — and yea, it’s going to be dramatic. There are some interesting romantic implications for some characters (take, for example, Kat), but then also something that could have career-altering implications for Jane.

In the promo below, you get a tease for it — Katie Stevens’ character comes across one of the most important stories that she has ever encountered. Yet, in putting it out there, it could lead to some pretty-bad things happening to Jacqueline. This is the same woman who has already told Jane that she is the future of Scarlet! We don’t have to get too much into why all of this matters, given that the implications of all of this are pretty much clear — this is a relationship that could be on the precipice of something.

This finale wasn’t actually meant to be the final episode of the season, as it seems as though filming was shut down early due to the global health crisis. Yet, it does feel like there’s enough going on here that it will feel more than worthy of being at the end of this season.

Want a few more details now for what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Bold Type season 4 finale synopsis:

Sutton visits her hometown, but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

What obviously makes this finale even tougher is not knowing in advance if it’s going to be the end of the road for the series or not. We don’t have a clear answer to this at the moment, but let’s hope Freeform considers at least one more chapter so that there can be closure that is properly planned-out on some of these stories.

