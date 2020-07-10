General Hospital filming return date reportedly pushed back







Because of what is going on in the world right now, there is an increased focus on the start of production on a number of different shows — especially daytime dramas like General Hospital at ABC and CBS’ The Young and the Restless.

What is the reasoning behind this? It has a lot to do with them leading the way on how casts and crew can get back to work. The Bold and the Beautiful has already become the first scripted broadcast-network show to film new episodes, where they are following closely a number of restrictions laid out by the state of California. That includes socially distancing, masks, a limited cast and crew, and other creative measures to ensure safety.

So what about some of the other aforementioned soaps? According to Deadline, The Young and the Restless is still looking to get back to work next week, is currently on track to get production started again next week. Meanwhile, General Hospital is pushing back its filming return until the week of June 20. As for why soaps are coming back earlier than primetime series, a lot of that may have to do with fewer extras, established sets, and the ability to work with smaller overall crews. It may just be an easier-to-contain environment, though some clever tricks may need to be employed to make actors appear close to one another when they’re not.

Note that all of this information is subject to change — with cases surging in California, another shutdown could happen at almost any point.

Yesterday, we reported that one primetime game show in Card Sharks is back to work. We’d love to anticipate more shows coming in August or early September, but it would be foolish to offer any guarantees at the moment. For whoever does come back, we hope they do so safely and with the care for the cast and crew most in mind.

With all of this still being in the developmental phase, be sure to keep checking back for further updates. As always, we welcome all of your comments on the subject of shows returning to work below. (Photo: ABC.)

