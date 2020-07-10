Card Sharks resumes filming; what does mean for Big Brother 22, others?







Another primetime series has come back into production following the start of the global health crisis. This time around, it’s notable for a couple of different reasons.

Per a report from Deadline, ABC has kick-started filming the second season of Card Sharks, their game show hosted by Joel McHale. There are a number of precautions that are being taken, including a limited crew, social distancing, no audience, and following all state and local guidelines.

Out of all of the shows that are out there on broadcast television, Card Sharks is better equipped to return to filming than most. Contestants are naturally at a distance from each other and from McHale, and there’s no real reason for anyone to break some of the established protocol. It does feel like production can come back in a safe format, though we’ll wait and see exactly how things go over the next several weeks. We’re sure that there’s a hope filming can continue for a while, but there is still a possibility of a larger shutdown in Los Angeles County. The number of cases remain high, and even if Cards Sharks is following the rules, it may not matter.

So what’s the reason that we reference Big Brother 22 in the title? It’s simply because the game show films at the CBS Radford Lot in Studio City, the same one that is used for the Big Brother House. This does not guarantee by any means that another season is happening, but it’s a clear sign that this studio is already equipping itself to get back to work — at least so long as the government allows it. There’s less of a cause for concern that the lot would be ill-equipped to deal with a new normal. (Multiple sources seem to suggest there are plans for a season 22, but everything could be unraveled at any given moment.)

Beyond Card Sharks, America’s Got Talent has also returned to production — albeit with a unique, outdoor format for Judge Cuts. Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful, a daytime drama, was the pioneer for returning to work.

Of course, keep coming back for more updates — we’ll have them for you as soon as they are available. (Photo: ABC.)

