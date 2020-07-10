Wynonna Earp season 4: Kat Barrell teases Nicole’s story







Wynonna Earp season 4 is finally coming onto Syfy later this month, and we know that there is some exciting stuff ahead. This will be a chance to update us on where all of these characters are, see some great reunions, and hopefully some happy moments amidst the chaos.

Rest assured, there will be chaos. If there wasn’t, we’d start to have some sort of serious identity crisis over the sort of show Wynonna Earp is becoming. Hasn’t this been a part of the brand over the years?

Kat Barrell is one of the major players on the series, and it does sound already like there are some big stories ahead. Of course, there are fantastic things in due time for Nicole and Waverly a.k.a. WayHaught, and you will get to see that relationship play out once more. Yet, there will also be some other challenges for Barrell to play, and one of the biggest ones will be coming in an episode directed by none other than series star Melanie Scrofano. Speaking to TVInsider, Barrell (coming off of a fresh run on Good Witch) explained how Melanie’s guidance in that installment was so important to her:

“[During filming] I really leaned on Melanie for guidance and trusted her a lot. I found [that] episode particularly challenging for Nicole’s arc because we were seeing a side of Nicole that we hadn’t seen in a while and of course I hadn’t played Nicole in a year and a half … It was not only this feeling of getting back into character and finding her again but then playing this different side of her I wasn’t really used to the energy of.”

Barrell alludes to one of the most interesting challenges of season 4 within this statement — none of the cast and crew have taken on these roles in quite some time. It was a lot of work even getting the show back into production in Calgary, and there are of course more challenges ahead due to the health crisis. Only a portion of the fourth season is coming this summer; you’ll be waiting a while to see what lies beyond that.

