Wynonna Earp season 4 gets its own emoji as premiere buildup continues







As we approach the premiere of Wynonna Earp season 4 later this month, some exciting things are happening!

Take, for example, the creation of a signature emoji. Sure, this may be something that applies mostly to social-media users and has little to do with the show, but someone put the time and money into creating it for the show and it’s an excellent bit of promotion. Any single thing that can bring more attention to the #FightForWynonna cause is well worth celebrating.

Speaking of #FightForWynonna, the custom emoji appears when you use that hashtag on Twitter, as well as several others including #WynonnaEarp itself, #Earpers, and #WayHaught. The social team has covered a lot of bases here in order to make the hashtags stand out further. It brings another layer of buzz leading up to the premiere, and we’re sure that there are a lot of other big things coming. We’ve seen teases already about Waverly and Nicole’s journey, plus also video previews and an announcement of a Comic-Con @ Home panel. There’s so much good stuff coming!

For those who have not heard, the first half of season 4 is slated to run from July through much of August. Following that, we’ll be on an extended hiatus while the cast and crew try to shoot the remainder of the season. The plan is to do that before too long, as there does seem to be a plan in place for filming to happen this summer. Everything is still touch-and-go because of what is going on with the global health crisis, so we wouldn’t view anything as a 100% certainty for the time being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you think about Wynonna Earp getting its own custom emoji leading into the start of season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







