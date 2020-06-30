Wynonna Earp season 4 spoilers: The WayHaught story ahead!







Now that we know that Wynonna Earp season 4 is going to be premiering on Syfy come July 26, that seems to have opened the floodgates on details as to what’s coming up. We’ve heard about some new threats, seen some photos, and also learned that the show will be airing every Sunday from late July until August 30.

For the sake of this article, why not present a little bit more in the way of WayHaught news? Waverly and Nicole are one of the best (and most important) couples in all of TV — they are loving, supportive, and they serve as a beacon of hope for a lot of people out there. We know that these two are going to fight hard for each other this season, as they often do, but with every chapter of this show comes new threats and forces trying to devastate Purgatory for good.

You can see a delightful new photo of the two characters at the bottom of this article (via TVLine); meanwhile, the quote below from showrunner Emily Andras offers at least a slight cause for concern:

“In Season 4, WayHaught will fight like hell to get a chance at happily ever after … They’ll do whatever it takes to get back to one another — even if what it takes has…consequences.”

Hopefully, these consequences have nothing to do with the state of their relationship … though consequences elsewhere isn’t exactly good either. Wynonna Earp wouldn’t be the show that it is, though, if everything was peachy-keen and characters got to celebrate constant happiness and joy. There are always going to be some problems lurking around various corners. These threats could be demonic … or they could be something a little more human and relatable.

No matter what, it does feel like we’re going to be in for a heck of an exciting season 4. We’re happy that we’re less than a month away now…

