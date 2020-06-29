Wynonna Earp season 4 panel coming to Comic-Con @ Home







While it shouldn’t come as too great a shock that there will be a Wynonna Earp season 4 will have a presence at Comic-Con @ Home, isn’t it nice to still have verification on it? Personally, we like to think so!

Recently, the network confirmed that you will see stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga taking part in the virtual convention alongside creator-showrunner Emily Andras. There is no specific date as of yet, but the @ Home presentation should run from July 23 until July 26. It’s perfect timing, really, since the fourth season premieres on Syfy come July 26. The first half of the season will run until August 30, and then the show will go on hiatus until the second half of it can be filmed.

Of course, we’re sure that the entire cast would love to be able to meet people in-person, but we’re in a situation where their safety, plus the safety of fans, has to come into play. They’ve all proven themselves to be one of the most supportive and interactive fandoms out there, and we don’t see that changing. There will definitely be opportunities for conventions down the road once the world has a chance to get a little bit safer.

For now, we expect that this panel discussion will be full of laughter and great moments between all of the cast and crew. Our hope is that there’s going to be a real opportunity in order to learn about the upcoming season — and maybe see some new video clips as well.

Given that we’re just under a month away from new episodes airing, you have to be pretty confident more news will start to trickle in! We’ll have it for you here the moment that it is announced.

