Wynonna Earp season 4: More scheduling news, story details







We’re finally in the thick of Wynonna Earp season 4 hype season! The series is returning on Sunday, July 26 on Syfy, and we’ve got a good sense that there’s a lot to be excited for. Think in terms of action, chaos, romance, and a little bit of humor. While the show has been gone for a couple of years, we don’t think that its tone or its style has changed all that much … and nor do we think that people out there would want for it to.

To go along with the recently-announced premiere date, Syfy was also kind to share the first synopsis for what’s coming — it may not be the most informative one out there, but it does give you a sense of the larger threats bubbling underneath the surface:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday…

We’ve also got a good sense as to what the schedule for season 4 is going to look like. There will be new episodes airing from July 26 until August 30, and then we’ll go on hiatus while we wait for the final six episodes. Filming was forced to shut down early due to the global health crisis, but the plan is for production to resume later this summer in Calgary. Everything is obviously subject to change there, but we have hope that everyone will be able to come together and finish this off.

Is there where we say once more that we’re grateful that Syfy isn’t waiting to air these episodes? It’s because we’ve been stuck waiting to get them for so long as it is that any longer would’ve been really tough to deal with.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp season 4

What do you want to see when it comes to Wynonna Earp moving forward?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other news. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







