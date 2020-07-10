The Handmaid’s Tale season 4: Elisabeth Moss directing







The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is going to premiere at some point in 2021 — you’re just going to have to wait for it. The show is one of many that found itself put on hold due to the current health crisis. We know that there is a lot to look forward to, though, especially when you think about everything that has transpired with June. She’s undergone a dramatic transformation where she is now more proactive and fiercer than every before.

All of this could prove dramatic — and it does feel like June’s got a certain degree of story-related armor around her. Why is this? As star Elisabeth Moss jokingly noted to TVLine, a lot of it has to do with her own status on the show:

“It’s funny, because sometimes people will say to me, like, ‘How is she still alive? She’s committed the worst atrocities out of any of the handmaids, and yet somehow, she’s survived … And my answer is usually, ‘Yeah, because… I’m the lead of the show. They’re not going to not have me in the show. So that’s why I keep surviving.’”

Moss does note that June may be getting close to being out of her nine lives — we just hope that it doesn’t come too soon here, though, since there are still a lot of stories we want to see this character take on. It’s not just about the revolution; it’s instead about trying to make sure every single voice is heard.

As for some other great news, Moss is directing episode 3 of the new season! It’s a big responsibility, especially since The Handmaid’s Tale is not the easiest show in the world to make your directorial debut on. Yet, it definitely does seem as though Moss is up for the challenge and is psyched to make some magic happen.

