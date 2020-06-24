The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere date will be in 2021, per teaser







Rest assured, The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is coming … but Hulu is going to make you wait for a little while in order to see it.

Today, the streaming service unveiled a new teaser for what’s ahead that talks very much about revolution … something that June (Elisabeth Moss) is very much interested in leading. There’s some new dialogue that you can find within the video, but we’re also not going to lie to you and pretend as though this video is stuffed full of brand-new content. It instead serves as more of a thematic reminder of where we are going, and there is a good bit to be excited about when it comes to that and that alone.

Now comes the bad news — you will be waiting for a long time in order to see the show back. Season 4 is not currently set to premiere until 2021, and one of the reasons why is due to the current health crisis. Like with so many other shows out there, The Handmaid’s Tale was forced to stall production due to the global health crisis. Simply stating that the show will be back in 2021 does give the production a certain amount of cover — that way, they are not specifying precisely when the show will be back. It gives them some flexibility to simply have it back whenever they can get everyone back safely.

We know that we’re excited to see it back — and it feels like one of the real pushes of this teaser is to make sure viewers don’t forget about it. We’re sure that the wait will be worthwhile … but just remember along the way that it’s going to be a long one.

