Batwoman season 2: Ruby Rose reacts to Javicia Leslie casting







Earlier today, Javicia Leslie of God Friended Me was cast as the new star for Batwoman season 2 … and it didn’t take long for Ruby Rose herself to chime in.

In a new post on Instagram, Rose (who chose to depart the series and the role of Kate Kane earlier this year) was quick to share some thoughts praising the decision — and also indicating that she will be very much excited to see her on the series moving forward:

OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!

It’s a strong, classy message from Rose, one that shows that she is still supportive of her former show following what was at the time a shocking departure. We know that Leslie is not going to be playing Kane, but rather a new woman who will eventually don the famous cowl. The name used in casting is Ryan Wilder, and we’ll see if that ends up sticking for the show itself. Kane’s disappearance is slated to be a central storyline for the second season, and of course some may be curious if an eventual cameo by Rose could happen. We’re not counting on it personally; this is a new era for Batwoman and we think the focus primarily will be on making sure that Leslie gets to take center stage.

As previously reported, the plan is to commence filming season 2 later this year, leading up to a premiere at some point in 2021. Of course, with the current state of the world we would be foolish to sit here and say that anything is altogether guaranteed. Everything requires at least some degree of a wait-and-see approach.

