Batwoman season 2: Javicia Leslie of God Friended Me cast as new lead

Today, Warner Bros. TV and The CW confirmed that Leslie (who played Ali Finer across two seasons with God Friended Me) is going to be the new lead. She is not playing Kate Kane, the character that Ruby Rose took on in the first season; instead, the idea here seems to be to have Kate’s disappearance be a part of the season 2 story. The code-name used for the new character was Ryan Wilder, but there’s no 100% guarantee that this is what the new hero will be called.

For more on the new character, here was the official description:

She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

In a statement, here is what Leslie had to say about taking on the role:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

We know that Leslie is a talented performer, as she took on a very emotional storyline as Ali on the second season of God Friended Me. This is a totally different role, so it’s going to be interesting to see how she takes on all of the different aspects of being a hero. The plan is likely to start filming later this year, leading up to a season 2 premiere at some point in 2021. As with all things in this current era, though, remember that there’s a lot of room for flux and for things can change. We can’t sit here and guarantee much of anything when it comes to premiere dates during this climate.

