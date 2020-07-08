Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Kelly Reilly on the danger of Roarke







We know three episodes into Yellowstone season 3 that Roarke Morris is a heck of a dangerous adversary. He is smart, savvy, and has so much money and power behind him at just about every turn. Fundamentally, he can do things to hurt the Duttons that almost no else can. He understands how to manipulate the system to make things work for him — basically, he knows that money talks. We don’t know if we’ll see him get violent like we saw with the Becks, mostly because there’s no real reason for him to go there.

What we know is this: The cast continues to hype up this character as a threat like no other we’ve ever seen. Speaking as a part of a new SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel with the show’s cast (per Entertainment Weekly), here is what Kelly Reilly a.k.a. Beth had to say:

“It’s way bigger than anything that they’ve faced … He does represent the most formidable enemy that they have met. Beth understands this is something the Dutton’s can’t fight with.”

For some more news on Yellowstone in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news.

Our feeling is that Beth understands that not everyone out there in this world is equipped to deal with someone like Roarke. You have to find a way to hit him where it hurts, but the problem is that he’s got such a sheen about him. He’s not going to respond to threats at first and he doesn’t always wear his heart on his sleeve. You have to think of this as a war rather than a battle, and sometimes that means letting him have some victories along the way. He’s already cocky, so maybe you allow that ego to inflate enough that you can wage some sort of sneak-attack from within. This could be the only real way that you’re able to get the job done.

We’ll see more of Roarke throughout the rest of season 3, but remember that for now, you can head over to the link here to get a few more teases on Jimmy’s future.

What’s your take on Roarke at the moment when it comes to Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some more insight on the show. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







