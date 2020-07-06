





Last night on Yellowstone season 3 episode 3, we had yet another complicated episode airing on the Paramount Network. You saw Jamie try to settle in to a new gig, you see the furthering along of Roarke Morris as a chief adversary, and then you had what happened to Jimmy in the closing minutes. The rodeo accident is going to leave him hanging in the balance for the next few days, and the cast and crew aren’t saying too much to have us optimistic about the future right now.

In the video over at the link here, you can see Jefferson White (who plays Jimmy) and Eden Brolin (Mia) talk about the moments leading up to the rodeo accident at the end of the hour — Brolin mentions that these accidents happen often in this sport, but neither actor hint at how it’s going to play out. Yet, we do feel even more hopeful about Jimmy’s survival after watching this. With the way that White describes this story, it makes us all the more hopeful that somehow, he is going to find a way to survive. The concern is what he will be left if he does make it through, since doing the rodeo is the one thing that makes him feel the most special. What happens if that is suddenly taken away from him?

The best part of this new video is hearing Josh Holloway talk further about Roarke. He doesn’t see character strictly as a villain; instead, he is an inevitability. This is the sort of character who eventually turns up in every aspect of life. He crushes companies, but then can justify it with the money he makes and the people he hires. Roarke isn’t going away anytime soon; we just have to be prepared for him to cause more damange.

