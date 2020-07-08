The Challenge season 35 episode 15 video: Preparing for the final







While the final for The Challenge season 35 isn’t airing tonight on MTV, it is pretty darn clear at this point that we’re building to it. It’s only a matter of time before the contestants take part in one last showdown, and some of the remaining people are doing their best to prepare for it.

We’re not going to tell you that the sneak peek below is the most action-packed of any of the ones that we’ve seen over the years. It’s more of an emotional preview, one that gives you a better sense of what Cory and Nelson are going through leading up to the final steps of the season. You can get a sense of what this means to them — the prize money at the end is immense and life-changing, and we know that this is a big part of what is appealing to them. Beyond just that, we also think that there’s something about what the win represents, as well.

What makes The Challenge so fascinating as a series is that it’s not always a one-time gig. Some of these people will have other chances to win down the road. Yet, they have to deal with the near-constant exhaustion of competing and competing only to fall short on multiple occasions. You get attached to them and you feel a reasonable amount of their pain.

By the end of this episode, the emotional attachment to some of these people is only going to expand — we don’t need there to be any more shouting matches. Instead, our hope is just that there is a chance to see some really intense showdowns. The more creative the challenges are at the end of the season, the better off this show is going to be.

The Final is right around the corner so keep your eye on the prize. TONIGHT on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c on @MTV. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/beyaXNVy01 — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) July 8, 2020

