The Challenge season 35 episode 15 spoilers: A big-time gamble







The Challenge season 35 episode 15 will have the challenge of bringing us even closer to the finale — and also probably making things more intense every single second along the way. Players are going to be eliminated, the field is shrinking, and at the moment, we’re just hoping for some fireworks and surprises.

Also, we wonder at this point in the game how much of an advantage you have if you have multiple victories under your belt. If you’re someone like Bananas, for example, do you understand the intensity of the game a little bit more? Can you work that to your advantage? We’d lead more towards the vets at this point, but this is one of those shows that can surprise you … and it seems like that may happen strategically with some of the players who are left.

Want a few more specifics? Then go ahead and check out the full The Challenge season 35 episode 15 synopsis:

One player’s sloppy political maneuvering comes back to haunt them, while another takes a shocking gamble to save a friend. Competitors must fight for survival in the elimination game “Hall Brawl,” where two players with Red Skulls will be eliminated.

All of this sounds like the sort of thing that we want near the end of a season for The Challenge. It’s far more boring when you see some of the individual moves coming, and it’s significantly more interesting when you have strategy, past and present, coming into the picture. There are a lot of good players left, but let’s hope that this upcoming brawl is truly unforgiving. With the amount of money on the line, it has to be.

Everyone has a Red Skull, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is going to get to run the final. Consider that for a moment here…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 35 episode 15?

Who are you rooting for to take home the prize?

