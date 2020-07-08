Stargirl episode 9 promo: Can Courtney help Henry?







As we approach Stargirl episode 9 on DC / The CW next week, Courtney is going to fashion herself a different sort of hero. Even though Shiv and much of the ISA are still out there, the story of “Brainwave” may be all about recruiting someone to the good guys. That someone is Henry.

In looking at this character a.k.a. Cindy’s “boyfriend,” it’s clear that he is morally conflicted and then some. He’s got some moments where it seems like he has the capacity to be kind, but he’s also got some terrible influences. He definitely doesn’t have any control over his powers as of yet. Courtney thinks that it’s possible that they can use him in order to fight the forces of evil in Blue Valley, but not everyone within her makeshift version of the JSA is going to agree with her plan. That’s clear in the promo below.

What’s also clear, meanwhile, is that Henry himself doesn’t seem to be fully on board with the idea of signing on the dotted line to be a part of Courtney’s super-squad. There could be resistance, more flare-ups when it comes to his powers, and problems pertaining to his hospitalized father. There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

No matter what happens in “Brainwave,” it feels pretty clear that you’re not going to get all of the answers within this episode. Things will carry over in some form into “Brainwave Jr.” the following week. These episodes are a two-parter in a similar sort of way to what we had with “Shiv” over the past couple of weeks.

Buckle in and prepare for a different sort of story on Stargirl — this season has been nothing short of awesome, and you have to hope they keep it up

