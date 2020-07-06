Stargirl episode 9 spoilers: Building a new Brainwave?







Next week on Stargirl episode 9, we’re going to have an interesting storyline in “Brainwave.” What could it revolve around? In part, it may be Courtney trying to do what she can to help Henry Jr. find a different path forward. (Warning: Spoilers from episode 8 within…)

There were a number of big things that we were unable to uncover during the “Shiv: Part 2” episode this week. Henry Jr. started to lose control of his powers entirely, as he struggled with all of the thoughts that were entering his head at once. He recognized that Cindy was not who he thought, and that she was immensely dangerous. He doesn’t seem to be like that and Stargirl recognizes that. Maybe this gives her an opportunity to recruit, but we have a feeling it won’t go according to plan.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Stargirl episode 9 synopsis below:

DADDY DEAREST – Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#109). Original airdate 7/14/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things we’re the most curious about here is simply this: What in the world is going to happen with Courtney at school now? Given that Cindy now knows the truth about her, it doesn’t feel like any part of her life can now remain the same. People will be out to kill her, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Barbara has to learn about what her daughter and Pat have been up to.

