Stargirl renewed for season 2, moves to The CW for first-run episodes







We have some big news coming in today when it comes to Stargirl, though it may be predictable for a lot of people out there.

The good news? The superhero series has been officially renewed for a season 2. That means that for the remainder of the season, you don’t have to worry about whether or not we’re witnessing the end of the road.

Here’s the news that may cause some divided reactions. The CW is now going to serve as the series’ primary home. They will air new episodes first and then from there, the installments will be available to watch for free on their website and app. This move comes after Stargirl generated solid ratings for The CW this summer, and it means that it will be moving away from its first-run home in the DC Universe streaming service.

What does this mean for DC Universe? If we had to guess at the moment, we’d say it’s another bit of evidence that the service is eventually going away. Shows like Doom Patrol are already getting new airings over on HBO Max, and we hope that Harley Quinn eventually gets a new first-run home of its own.

Our major concern at the moment is that Stargirl will be forced to undergo some changes for The CW, as it looks and feels different from many of the Arrowverse show. Not all of the changes are bad things, since shows like Legends of Tomorrow are all sorts of fantastic and both Supergirl and The Flash have had some great moments. Yet, we hope that it can retain most of the cast and continue to be as powerful and heartfelt as it was during the first season.

In the end, we’ll see what happens when it comes to a Stargirl season 2 … we’re just glad that the show is back for the time being.

