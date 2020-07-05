Stargirl spoilers: Will more of Cindy’s backstory be revealed?







On this past episode of Stargirl, we had a chance to learn a good bit of information about one Cindy Berman. Take, for example, just how dangerous she is, that she’s got knives implanted under her skin, and that she has been the product of experiments by her father.

Shiv is a dangerous character — and to think, there are still some more things that we are going to learn moving forward. As actress Meg DeLacey explained recently to TVLine, you are going to get even more clues over the coming episodes about some of what she’s gone through:

There are a few droplets of information to come, yes, as the show goes on. Cindy has been experimented on since she was a very young girl, and that was excruciating — and it’s a huge daddy issue she has. Also, to be accepted by her father and by the ISA, that’s all she wants. That’s what she’s been training to do. She’s, like, half-human, so of course she’s not going to feel things, and that’s scary for a 15-year-old. On top of all the other things come with being a teenager, she’s juggling all of that. Dragon King has his own motives and reasons why he does this — he’s been alive forever, literally — so yeah, it’s hard for her. It’s hard just living in the Burman household in general.

Our hope remains that Shiv is being set up as a long-term adversary for Stargirl, someone who could eventually assume the position of Big Bad even though we’re not at that point just yet. It suits the writers more to take their time with this character and allow her to understand more of what she’s gone through. We do think, as well, that there is a capacity in her to not be evil all of the time. A lot of how she acts could just be the function of some really terrible circumstances.

A new episode of Stargirl will premiere on the DC Universe streaming service this Monday.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right away

What do you want to see on Stargirl moving forward?

How much more of Cindy’s backstory do you think there is to learn? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







