The Boys season 2 releasing a Billy Butcher short film







When The Boys season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime, at first you may have some questions about Billy Butcher’s whereabouts. The character will eventually return, but you may be forced to wait a while to get some answers as to what he was up to while away.

Today, the show has announced that they have a unique way to share some of that backstory, but it won’t be featured within the show itself. Instead, Entertainment Weekly reports that midway through the second season, there will be a separate short film entitled Butcher that will give you some of your much-desired answers. As show executive producer Eric Kripke tells the site, originally the plan was to include some of this Butcher footage in the show itself:

“As season 2 begins, Butcher is M.I.A. and then shows up … In episode 2, we originally shot something that revealed where he went and what his experiences were. But it ultimately didn’t end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher’s story a lot less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm.”

For those who love Karl Urban’s character, consider this an added treat to go along with everything that you see within The Boys itself. We already have the utmost confidence that this new season is going to be crazy, violent, and everything that you would expect. The war between The Boys and the Seven is likely going to continue, with Starlight still stuck in the middle and with Homelander looking to seize power in just about every direction. The only bummer is that we have to wait in September … and we really wish that it ran for more episodes than it does. In some ways, though, that has to be seen as a compliment more than a dig.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2, including this Butcher short film?

