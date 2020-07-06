The Boys season 2 sneak peek: Black Noir gets the spotlight







The Boys season 2 is currently slated to premiere on Amazon in September, but why not get an early look at some of the standouts?

In the video below, you can see an opening sequence that shows off virtually everything that one character in particular can do … and we’re speaking here about Black Noir. This is probably the most-forgotten (currently alive) person within the Seven. He didn’t exactly get a ton of screen time in season 1 and that was a part of the joke. He was as mysterious as he was dangerous … and he was very dangerous. That carries over to some of the evidence we’ve got on that subject now.

This sneak peek does also give you a little bit of a look at Vought, which is clearly going to remain a big part of season 2. Hopefully, this small preview is enough evidence that Giancarlo Esposito is going to have a reasonably-important role in everything that is coming. Season 2 could be stuffed full of tension as Homelander finds himself eager to seize more power and control more of the narrative — we’re sure that he will do whatever he can to make that happen, and we say that mostly because we consider this character to be more or less the worst.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 2 and Black Noir?

Do you want to see more of Black Noir in general?

