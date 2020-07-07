Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7 sneak peek: Meet the Deke squad







Wednesday night’s new episode of Agents of SHIELD is right around the corner, and it feels like there are a few things that we can say about it already. For one, the 1980’s fashion that we see throughout should prove to be all sorts of fun. Also, the bromance between Deke and Mack could get in all sorts of directions.

Yet, we can’t forget about some of the underlying tragedy that exists here for Mack. After everything that transpired with his parents, that is going to be a big subtext of this episode. In between that and the two being trapped in time, there’s a lot of material that the writers have to take on.

Now that we’ve mapped all of that out, let’s go ahead and share what is a particularly fun sneak peek that you can see below from this episode. In this, you can see Deke introduce a new concept to Mack — a cover band. Yet, this isn’t exactly what you would assume at first glance. It’s not Deke singing a few karaoke covers for the heck of it; instead, this is all a part of a scheme, and a rather fun one, as well. There’s a whimsical nature to Deke that makes him such a good inclusion on this show — we need a little bit of this lighthearted energy here and there, even if it seems like an odd fit at first. He makes you smile, but there is a larger purpose behind much of what he does, as well.

Will Deke and Mack get back to the rest of the team, and what other big discoveries could they end up making? Hopefully, this episode will serve to answer at least some of these questions.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Agents of SHIELD and what you can expect to see

What do you most want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







