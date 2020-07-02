Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7 spoilers: How Mack moves forward







As you prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7, there is going to be an air of tragedy in the air. It’s hard for there not to be. Mack is feeling a great deal of loss, and he just needed a moment when he realized that the ship was jumping forward without him. Now, he and Deke are stuck in the early 1980’s with no clear sense as to what to do next.

Will some of the other characters even be in this episode? That remains to be seen, but for now go ahead and count on a good bit of both Henry Simmons and Jeff Ward in this episode. The fact that this is titled “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D” should give you a good sense of what you need to know.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up:

“The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D” – After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We think that this episode has all of the potential in the world to be meaningful, entertaining, and one of the show’s best. While it’s always a controversial move to focus so heavily on just a small group of characters, more often than not it produces interesting results. There’s obvious a very-intentional story that is being told here and we’re curious to see what it will look like.

