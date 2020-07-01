Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7 preview: Totally … excellent?







As we prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7, it’s easy to say this: It’s got one of the coolest episode titles that we’ve seen to date. What is it? think along the lines of “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D.” It’s nice to see Mack continue to get a spotlight at this point, and this also sounds like the name of a comedy movie that aired during the 1980’s.

With this in mind, we have to assume that once again, the show is moving forward in time to a slightly-different era. What makes the 80’s such a good period for the show to visit is that it’s one many viewers out there may remember. The earlier episodes of this season took place in an era most viewers were not alive for — now, at least on part of the equation

At this point, what’s interesting to us is how Agents of SHIELD is going to be working to gear up for the home stretch. Think about it like this: We’re at the halfway point of the season roughly, or at least we’ll get there during episode 7. Every single moment from here on out is going to be done in order to further build up excitement. Our hope is that there will be some fun surprises throughout, and we’ll start to get a good sense as to what the final picture of this season is going to look like.

For now, we’re still keen to go on this rip-roaring journey through time, especially when we do have so many great characters in tow and individual arcs to be excited about. Agents of SHIELD is delivering an experience that is individual, and every single season still feels unique.

What do you want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 7?

