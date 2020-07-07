The Chi season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Nightmares over Keisha







As we prepare for The Chi season 3 episode 4 next week, the mystery of Keisha’s disappearance is going to continue. There are going to be nightmares spawning out there about her whereabouts and we get it. It’s overwhelming. You know that the person you love is out there, but you’re facing a lot of questions since, all of a sudden, you learn things about then that you didn’t before. Then, you wonder what else they may have been keeping, why they’re gone, and why there aren’t a whole lot of people coming with advice or hints as to her whereabouts.

We know that there are some other storylines coursing through the show right now but admittedly, it’s hard to focus on all of them due to what is staring us plainly in the face: This mystery. It’s a cornerstone of just about everything at the moment.

But yet, here is where things get interesting — the promo below suggests that Ronnie may be able to help. In general, this is a guy who could find some redemption for himself — he could go from nobody wanting him around to someone who is essential. There’s no clear way to know as to whether or not he’s going to be able to actually help, but he’s putting himself out there and making an offer. For now, that may be all certain characters have. It may just be good to jump on that when the opportunity presents itself.

Do we think it’s possible that this storyline could be wrapped up well before the end of the season? Sure, but a big part of what makes The Chi the show that so many love is that it loves to keep you guessing. We imagine that this isn’t a pattern that is going to change in the near future.

