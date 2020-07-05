The Chi season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The Mayoral race intensifies







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on The Chi season 3 episode 4? “Gangway” is airing next week and, to the surprise of no one, it feels like there’s a ton of stuff coming up. You’ve got a political race, personal ramifications, and characters doing just about everything that they can to find a little bit of peace. Is there going to be any on a season that started with virtually no peace at all? That’s a very good question that is certainly worth wondering for the time being.

What we can give you now is the full The Chi season 3 episode 4 synopsis, which has at least a little bit of insight into what lies ahead:

Ronnie finds a new calling in his bid for redemption; Emmett lets his dad, Darnell, and his insecurities get the best of him; Kevin is weighed down by a lie; the mayoral race heats up when candidates Douda and Camille Halloway face off.

Before we make it to the end of this episode, we’ll probably have a chance to at the very least see where Kevin and Ronnie’s heads are at and where things are going to be going for the two of them. We’re also expecting there to be a little bit of hope for some characters after struggles through the first part of the season. We’re enjoying the early days of The Chi season 3 for sure, though we do still very much feel like there are a lot of hanging threads. We couldn’t sit here and say for sure where the season is going — there can be benefit in suspense, but it is good when you have a little bit of something to cling to as well. We’ll see where things go, but at the moment, we’re certainly excited to start piecing this story together.

