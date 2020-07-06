Siesta Key season 3 episode 16 sneak peek: Camilla, Brandon tension







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Siesta Key season 3 episode 16? Well, let’s just say that there is more drama coming up soon for Brandon and Camilla.

In the sneak peek below per HollywoodLife, you see that Brandon’s new job is something that he’s not altogether comfortable with just yet. There’s a financial part of it that seems to appeal to him, but it’s also not what makes him happy. Music clearly is, and that’s what he wants to put his energy into. Camilla, meanwhile, has other plans. She seems to be more interested in being with someone who has more of a traditional lifestyle, with a 9-to-5 job and a place where the two can be comfortable together.

Just when you think about the lifestyle argument itself, we can see where both of them are coming from … and it makes you wonder if they’re right for each other in the end. If Brandon’s not interested in changing, Camilla can’t force him to. Meanwhile, she shouldn’t have to be in that position in the first place. It’s clear at the end of all of this that he is hesitating over the idea of the two of them living together, so he’s really not ready to take some sort of next step.

We can’t exactly sit here and say that any of this is surprising, and it’s not just because of what we’ve seen from these two people on the show already. Instead, it just has more to do with this being more or less what we’ve seen from a lot of people their ages — they have a specific view of their life that is hard to get them to deviate from. Eventually, there is a time where they each have a relatively similar philosophy on just what their future could hold … but will it be anytime soon? That’s the question mark.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 16?

