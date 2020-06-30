Siesta Key season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Is Juliette devastated?







Next week, Siesta Key season 3 episode 16 will continue some of the stories established to date — but also shine a light on a few emotional moments, as well. There are some parts of the show that are not going to be easy for a lot of viewers to relate with — not everyone has the same sort of lifestyle as these characters, and nor do they live in a similar part of Florida.

Yet, emotionally, we imagine that there are a few people who will understand some of what Juliette is going through after hearing some big news for Alyssa. This is something that will likely span at least the remainder of the season — it’s really hard for it not to, all things considered.

For a few more details, be sure to go ahead and check out the Siesta Key season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

Juliette is devastated when she learns Alyssa is pregnant. Chloe is stressed about running the Crescent Club. Brandon struggles to give up his dreams while Madisson starts to pursue hers.

For those who are wondering, Alyssa welcomed her baby earlier this month, and you can read a little bit more about her in the Instagram post below. This is another reminder of how long ago it was when Siesta Key was filming these episodes — it was back before the health crisis really hit America in an enormous way, which honestly feels like it was four or five years ago at the moment. This episode should give some insight on how Alyssa is doing, how Juliette is reacting, but then also some other storylines that could last a little bit longer, as well. Take, for example, what’s going on with Brandon — we have a feeling that won’t be over for a while.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Siesta Key right away

What do you think is coming on Siesta Key season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







