Siesta Key season 3 episode 15: Brandon, Camilla talk things out







A new episode of Siesta Key season 3 airs tomorrow night on MTV, and we’ve got questions already about the future of a couple of noted cast members.

Take, for example, the state of things when it comes to Brandon and Camilla. The two of them are catching back up in the sneak peek below, and you get a chance to see where they are at emotionally. Brandon is still into music, and he’s also feeling a good bit of pressure from his parents to settle more into something. It’s a difficult position that he finds himself in, but can he really balance everything in his life?

For Camilla, it feels like some of her frustrations stem from not feeling like she has been a priority. She’s also frustrated just because of Brandon’s recent relationship history. She calls him out, he tries his best to take it, and we’ll see where things go from there.

We’re not sure if anything more should happen here, just because there’s so much water under this bridge already and much of the content of this scene just plays awkward. There may be feelings still, but they may also want different things. Brandon’s focused on a very specific part of his life and if Camilla wants more, is he going to be able to give it to her? No matter how awkward this scene is, it’s hard to imagine that this is it … there’s always something more.

Siesta Key is, in a lot of ways, a show about that idyllic summer romance. You have it, you experience, and you want to see it last after that sun sets in metaphorical September. You get so caught up in some of those moments that it can be hard to have them stretch into months or years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on this Siesta Key episode and what to hope for

What do you want to see coming for Brandon and Camilla on Siesta Key season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Brandon and Camilla meet up to see if they can put the past behind them and move forward together. 💕 See how it goes TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/GFkrIXUk9X — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) June 29, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







