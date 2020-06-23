Siesta Key season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Juliette’s discovery







Siesta Key season 3 episode 15 will be coming to MTV next week, and within that installment, you can certainly see a lot of romantic indecision and discussion over past relationships. There’s a lot that is going on and in the end, no guarantee as to how things are going to unravel in the end.

For the time being, what we can do is go ahead and share the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

Alex and Alyssa find out their relationship challenges are far from over, and Juliette learns that Alex and Alyssa are back together. Amanda and JJ fight over Amanda’s exes. BG reintroduces Camilla to the group.

One of the things that could prove to be challenging about this episode is the reporting that Alex is going to be minimized on the remainder of this season following the discovery of some past racist remarks. It’s hard to remove someone entirely when they are a major part of a story and yet, the producers are going to do what they can in order to try to make it happen. We’ll get a good sense of how it plays out as things go along here … we don’t foresee a clear answer will be apparent almost right away.

Tonally, though, we don’t think that the firing is going to alter all that much of what Siesta Key is — a fun, beachy show that does still cram a little bit of drama in there. It’s from a long line of community-based reality shows that include The Hills and Laguna Beach — it’s set in its own community and has its own flair. Yet, a number of the big themes prevalent throughout are largely the same.

