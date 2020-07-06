Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis on DB Woodside directing episode







Even though we’re still waiting for Lucifer season 5 to premiere a little bit later this summer, we were lucky to have some other great news to share this week!

If you missed it, the news recently came out that DB Woodside (Amenadiel) is going to be making his TV directorial debut for the upcoming sixth season. There’s no real timeline as to when these episodes will film — season 5’s technically not done with production as of yet — but this is another great thing to look forward to. Lucifer giving opportunities to its cast like this showcases perfectly the sort of work environment they have. These are people who support each other and are very much interested in broadening horizons. Directing is something that Woodside can take to some other opportunities once this show is done — and it does appear as though season 6 is going to be the final chapter.

Below, you can see what DB’s on-screen brother Tom Ellis had to say about him getting the gig. It’s clear that he’s excited for him, and the two should have a great collaboration on-set whenever the directing gig happens. We know that they work very well together as actors, and there are some great things potentially coming for their characters in season 5. Think about it — with Lucifer currently stuck down in Hell, isn’t Amenadiel one of the people most qualified to help get him out of there? It could easily be him who pays a visit to God, hoping to find a way in order to turn things around. There are a lot of creative solutions to resolving the season 4 cliffhanger, and we have to think there is a chance Amenadiel is a part of them.

Yes Brother…! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera❤️#Lucifer ✊🏿✊🏼😈 https://t.co/F0S7qTng1h — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 5, 2020

